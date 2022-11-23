Upcoming Nebraska Farmers Union Convention Agenda Highlights Announced

Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Lincoln, Nebraska. “Building Rural Communities Since 1913” is the theme for the 109th annual Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) state convention. John Hansen, NeFU President said, “We have an exciting program with 22 speakers addressing a wide range of topics from new water quality research from University of Nebraska Dr. Jesse Bell, Dr. Eleanor Rogan, and Matt Sutton, the prospects for the 2023 Farm Bill with NFU President Rob Larew and Government Relations Layla Soberanis, state updates from USDA FSA Executive Director John Berge, USDA Rural Development Director Kate Bolz, Nebraska Ethanol Board Executive Director Reid Wagner, Farm To Schools coordinator Sarah Smith and a State Senator panel with Senators Carol Blood, Tom Brandt, John Cavanaugh, and John McCollister.”

Layla Soberanis, NFU Government Relations staff will report on NFU legislative issues Friday noon, Bryce Anderson, DTN retired Senior Meteorologist and Tom Giessel, NFU Historian will keynote the Friday evening banquet, and Rob Larew, NFU President will keynote the Saturday noon luncheon.

Hansen noted, “In addition, we will set our NeFU state policy, elect one member to our NeFU Foundation Board, two NeFU Board of Directors, and three delegates to National Farmers Union Convention. We are pleased to once again be meeting in person. There will be lots of handshakes and hugs.”

NeFU delegates will elect Board of Directors for three-year terms from Districts 3 and 7. Mary Alice Corman is running for re-election in District 3 and Art Tanderup is running for re-election in District 7.

In addition to electing officers, three delegates and alternates to the National Farmers Union (NFU) Convention will be elected after the Friday noon luncheon. NeFU Vice President Vern Jantzen will chair the 2022-2023 NeFU policy day that will be held Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. at the Marriott Cornhusker, and also the policy adoption process Saturday afternoon when delegates finalize the policy.

Hansen noted “NeFU has helped build economically stronger rural communities since 1913 by organizing hundreds of farmer-owned cooperatives, develop new profitable customer direct markets for ag producers, and capture the billions of dollars of value-added economic benefits from biofuels, wind, and solar renewable energy. Thanks to the support of our sponsors, registration and meal costs are affordable to encourage member participation. Our members are the owners and builders of our organization. Convention is their chance to put their hands on our steering wheel to give us direction for the next year.”

Agenda

Friday Morning Agenda, December 2, 2022

8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Registration

9:00 Call to order: Convention Comes to Order, Welcome, Pledge, Prayer, Past Convention Minutes

9:10 NeFU Foundation Reports and Elections– John Hansen, NeFU Foundation Secretary

9:20 NeFU Education Report—John Hansen

9:30 Nebraska Rural Radio Association Report—Tim Marshall, NRRA CEO

9:45 Refreshment Break Sponsored by: Nebraska Rural Radio Association

10:15 USDA Rural Development Programs and Opportunities—Kate Bolz, State Director

10.45 USDA FSA Programs, Challenges, and Opportunities—John Berge, State Executive Director

11:00 NeFU Elections: Report by Elections Chair, Ron Meyer

Introduce NeFU Delegate candidates s to NFU Convention, March 5-7, 2023, San Francisco, CA

Districts 3 & 7 caucus for additional candidates

District Presidents caucus to select their representative to the NeFU Foundation Board

Friday Noon Agenda December 2, 2022

12:00 Noon Luncheon: Sponsored by Farmers Union Midwest Agency, LLP

Layla Soberanis, NFU Government Relations Report

Friday Afternoon, December 2, 2022

1:30 Elections

Elect Top Six NFU Convention Delegates–Vote for 1, 2, or 3 candidates

(Top 3 vote getters are Delegates—next 3 are ranked Alternates)

Election of District 3 Director (District 3 Delegates only vote)

Election of District 7 Director (District 7 Delegates only vote)

12:30 1:40 NeFU Foundation Poultry Litter and Stream Health Report

Matt Sutton, University of Nebraska Omaha

Graham Christensen, President GC Resolve

2:20 “Identifying, Quantifying, and Addressing Risks of Water Quality Contamination in Nebraska.”

Dr. Jesse Bell

Dr. Eleanor Rogan

3:15 NEBFARMPAC Report—Vern Jantzen, President

3:30 Refreshment Break

3:30 Additional Elections for NFU Convention Delegates & Alternates if Needed

4:00 A Preview of the 2023 Legislative Session

Senators Carol Blood, LD3, Tom Brandt, LD32, John Cavanaugh, LD9, & John McCollister, LD20

5:00 NEBFARMPAC Wine & Cheese Social—Arbor One

6:00 Banquet & Celebration

Remembering Those That Have Passed On

President’s Award Winners: Bryce Anderson & Senator John McCollister

“Making Sense of Extremes”–Bryce Anderson, Retired Senior Meteorologist, DTN

“Building Rural Communities”—Tom Giessel, NFU Historian

Saturday Morning, December 3, 2022

8:30 NeFU Vice President’s Report—Vern Jantzen

8:45 Nebraska Ethanol Board Report and Update- Reid Wagner, NE Ethanol Board Administrator

9:15 Farm to School Update—Sarah Smith, NE Dept. of Ed Farm to School Specialist

9:40 Farmers Union Midwest Agency Report—Jeff Downing, General Manager

10:00 Refreshment Break

10:30 2023 Farm Bill Preview

Rob Larew, President, National Farmers Union

Layla Soberanis, NFU Government Relations

11:30 Break for Lunch and Hotel Checkout

Saturday Noon Luncheon, December 3, 2022

“Turning Challenges Into Opportunities During Changing Times”–Rob Larew, NFU President

“Building a Strong NeFU”—John Hansen, NeFU President

Saturday Afternoon, December 3, 2022

1:30 NeFU Financials—John Hansen & Morgan Vargas, NeFU Office Manager

1:45 NeFU Policy Consideration—Vern Jantzen, NeFU Vice President

3:15 NeFU President John Hansen, NeFU President-Convention Wrap Up