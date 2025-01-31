Updates on checkoff related bills: North Dakota, Montana

North Dakota – HB 1052 and its companion bill SB 2202 both received a “do not pass” recommendation from their respective ag committees in North Dakota. Despite supportive testimony from at least three organizations and at least 18 favorable pieces of written testimony (compared to 10 opposing) for the House Bill, and 19 favorable pieces of written testimony (compared to one opposing) for the senate bill, the committees chose not to support the bills which would have established an election process for the state beef commission.

Montana – HB 119, to establish a Cattle Committee to conduct a referendum vote on whether or not to create a state beef checkoff passed the House 59-41 and is headed to the House Appropriations Committee.