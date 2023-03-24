Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Plan meeting April 19

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will hold its annual update meeting on the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan on Wednesday, April 19.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Montana WILD Education Center in Helena and will update anglers and the public on population trends of principle game fish in the plan area.

The Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan guides fisheries management for Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs and the Missouri River from Toston to Canyon Ferry and from Hauser Dam to upper Holter Reservoir. The plan sets fisheries goals and strategies to maintain quality multi-species fisheries throughout the system and was approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission in December 2019.

More information on the management plan is available here or contact fisheries biologist Adam Strainer at astrainer@mt.gov

-Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks