Metro-area Farm Bureau counties create coalition

NEW ORLEANS – More than 70 county Farm Bureau organizations in metro areas with populations over 500,000 have formed a coalition to promote their interests on the local, state and national levels and had a booth here at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention to make other Farm Bureau chapters aware of their efforts.

"Urban areas face drastically different issues and require different solutions than rural communities," according to a brochure handed out in the booth by Greg Bohlander, a regional manager for the Indiana Farm Bureau in Marion County, Ind., home to Indianapolis, the county seat and the state capital.

The brochure also notes, "In the world of urban agriculture, combines and livestock operations are replaced by vertical farms, brown fields and indoor agriculture. Food security is a concern in many of these areas, and community engagement becomes increasingly important. Urban county Farm Bureaus have an opportunity to partner with food pantries, soup kitchens and other feeding programs to directly impact and address the issues associated with food allocation and security."

The coalition also says it promotes urban FFA and 4H programs, prioritizes issues such as food deserts, food allocation and food pantries, creates voter awareness within the urban voter, promotes ag education in urban, magnet and charter schools and develops leadership and civic responsibility.

–The Hagstrom Report

–The Hagstrom Report