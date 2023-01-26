Gregg Urlacher welcomes the crowd at the Urlacher Angus Annual Bull sale.

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Brady Williams



Date of Sale: Jan. 20, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

76 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,882

24 — 3 to 6 Year old Bred Cows – $2,093



Never offered before two-year-old Angus bulls and a very nice set of three- to six-year-old bred cows were the feature at the Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale held in Bowman, ND. Gregg and Mary and family had the bulls in great condition, ready to go to work.



Top selling bulls include:

Lot 10, UA Epic 7048, February 10, 2021 son of Varilek Epic 9124 02 x Tokach Timeless 2251 to Miller Ranch, Raleigh, ND, for $13,500.



Lot 50, UA Gavel 1408, April 16, 2021 son of SydGen KCF Gavel 8361 x AAR Ten X 7008 SA to Perry Rettinger, New England, ND, for $10,000.



Lot 35, UA Enhance 549 6094, February 12, 2021 son of MOGCK Enhance 549 x TC Gridiron 258,. $9,000 to Deran and Tina Lefor, Gladstone, ND, for $9,000.



Lot 16, UA Monumental 1470, March 12, 2021 son of Varilek Monumental 9025 06 x Vin-Mar O’Reilly Factor to Jayce Jurgens, Dickinson, ND for $8,500.



Lot 14, UA Commodore 6429, April 9, 2021 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x TC Power Stroke 4118 to L Double Bar Ranch, Bowman, ND for $8,250.

Perry Rettinger, New England, ND and Mark Lund, Sentinal Butte, ND at the Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale.

