Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: January 17, 2025



Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 69 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls avg $6549

The Urlacher family had a great day for their Annual Winter Two-Year-Old Bull Sale. This was a very well-grown set of bulls that were rapidly taken up by the very nice crowd even though it was a very cold day.



Lot 49: $16,500; Connealy Dry Valley x Sit Upward 307R; sold to Bryan Glass, Hebron, North Dakota.



Lot 2: $15,000; Varilek Dependabull 5023 31 x Connealy Arsenal 2174; sold to Miller Ranch, Raleigh, North Dakota.



Lot 13: $13,500; Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x War Alliance 2126 6006; sold to Melvin Schoch, New England, North Dakota.



Lot 1: $12,000; Sydgen KCF GAVEL 8361 x KCF Bennett Absolute; sold to Marcus Fridley, Taylor, North Dakota.



Lot 16: $9,500; Deer Valley Growth Fund x Sitz Alliance 6595; sold to Bryan Glass, Hebron, North Dakota.

Gregg and Stirling Urlacher with auctioneer, Seth Weishaar at the Urlacher Angus bull sale. 523109a6b504-Gregg__Stirling_Seth

Irwin’s from Alexander, ND picked up some Urlacher Angus 2 year old bulls. a24098d5dc75-Irwin