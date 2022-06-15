Urlacher Angus Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: June 6, 2022
Location: Bowman Auction Market-Bowman, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
41 Bulls – $4,329
50 Commercial Open Heifers Averaged $1,850
Great day for Urlacher Angus at the Spring Bull Sale held June 6, 2022 at Bowman Auction Market in Bowman, North Dakota. Buyers in the seats were offered the opportunity to purchase one fancy set of open commercial heifers and powerful age advantaged bulls. Congratulations on a great sale.
Lot 44 at $11,000, UA ENHANCE 0286, 4/18/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x GUAR BARBARA 0093, Sold to Jace Jurgens-Dickinson, North Dakota
Lot 35 at $6,250, UA ENHANCE 0271, 4/18/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x GUAR BLACKCAP LADY 0211, Sold to American Ranch-Gillette, Wyoming
Lot 39 at $5,750, UA CASH 6235, 5/2/20, TOKACH CASH C003 x UA FREIGHTLINER ALLIANCE 8161, Sold to Tennant Ranch-Camp Crook, South Dakota
Lot 4 at $5,750, UA BY DESIGN 0416, 6/13/20, GENETICS BY DESIGN 049 x GUAR WIDESPREAD DIRECT, Sold to Jake Tiegs-Mantador, North Dakota
