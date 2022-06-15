Urlacher Angus Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: June 6, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market-Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

41 Bulls – $4,329

50 Commercial Open Heifers Averaged $1,850

Great day for Urlacher Angus at the Spring Bull Sale held June 6, 2022 at Bowman Auction Market in Bowman, North Dakota. Buyers in the seats were offered the opportunity to purchase one fancy set of open commercial heifers and powerful age advantaged bulls. Congratulations on a great sale.

Lot 44 at $11,000, UA ENHANCE 0286, 4/18/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x GUAR BARBARA 0093, Sold to Jace Jurgens-Dickinson, North Dakota

Lot 35 at $6,250, UA ENHANCE 0271, 4/18/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x GUAR BLACKCAP LADY 0211, Sold to American Ranch-Gillette, Wyoming

Lot 39 at $5,750, UA CASH 6235, 5/2/20, TOKACH CASH C003 x UA FREIGHTLINER ALLIANCE 8161, Sold to Tennant Ranch-Camp Crook, South Dakota

Lot 4 at $5,750, UA BY DESIGN 0416, 6/13/20, GENETICS BY DESIGN 049 x GUAR WIDESPREAD DIRECT, Sold to Jake Tiegs-Mantador, North Dakota

Greg Urlacher and Seth Weishaar

