TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: June 2, 2025

Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

30 Two Year Old and Spring Yearling bulls avg. $6,250

38 Commercial Angus Replacement heifers avg. $2,482

Fantastic sale for Gregg & Mary Urlacher for their Annual Urlacher Angus Spring Bull Sale. The sale consisted of never before offered two year old and spring yearling Angus bulls. Stout performance and calving ease bulls sold very well to the large crowd on hand.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 2, UA Timeless 3067, June 30, 2023 son of Tokach Timeless 2078 x EXAR Monumental 6056B, sold to Val Herberholz, New England, ND for $9,500.



Lot 20, UA Renown, Sept. 20, 2023 son of Mohnen Renown 148 x Quaker Hill Objective 3J15, sold to Paul Fischer, Rhame, ND for $8,500.



Lot 3, UA The Rock 3044, June, 28, 2023 son of Mogck The Rock 2018 x Mogck Bullseye, sold to Brian Glass, Reva, SD for $7,750.



Lot 14, UA Bullseye W3441, Sept. 26, 2025 son of WAR Bullseye 546-884 x Opp 062 Traveler 102, sold to Brian Glass, Reva, SD for $7,500.



Lot 17, UA Resilient 3242, Sept. 12, 2023 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Varilek Dependable 5023-31, sold to Ken Thielen, Dickinson, ND for $7,500.



Lot 18, UA Resilient 3423, Sept. 21, 2023 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x SydGen CC&7, sold to Leon Monke, Regent, ND for $7,500

Tina and Deran Lefor, repeat Urlacher Angus bull buyers. 9285055bc13a-Lefor

Leon Monke got a bull at the Urlacher Angus spring bull sale. e5ed63393347-Monke

Val Herberholz got the lot 2 bull at the Urlacher Angus Spring bull sale. 076d0558e112-Herberholz



