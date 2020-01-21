Colin and Carolee Schmidt, Manning, ND purchased a couple top Urlacher Angus 2 year old bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 17, 2020

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

59 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,542

Gregg and Mary Urlacher and family held their annual bull sale at Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND on Fri. Jan. 17. This is a true 2-year old program, the bulls are fed and developed to sell as 2-year olds and were very well accepted by the large crowd of buyers on hand for the sale.

Top selling bull on the day was lot 37, UA Bullseye 8038, a 3/18 son of Mogck Bullseye with epds of BW 2.1 WW 67 YW 120 Milk 30 to Colin Schmidt, Manning, N.D., for $16,000.

Lot 4, UA Natural 8331, a 4/18 son of Mytty Natural with 791 pound weaning wt. and 111 weaning ratio sold to Deran and Tina Lefor, Gladstone, N.D., for $12,500.

Lot 2, UA Earnan 8003, a 4/18 son of Tokach Earnan 3751 with 790 pound 205 wt., 111 weaning ratio sold to Don Miller, Raleigh, N.D., for $9,500.

Lot 49, UA Cowboy Up 505, a 3/18 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405 had a yearling wt. of 1233 pounds and sold to Melvin Schock, New England, ND for $9,000.

Also selling for $9,000 was lot 55, UA Payout 8382, a 3/18 son of WCF Payout 6240 with epds of BW 2.1 WW 62 YW 112 Milk 26 to Jeff Brown, Scranton, N.D.