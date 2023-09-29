US ag leaders attempt to make inroads in trade deficit with Chile

U.S. agricultural leaders this week are attempting to make a dent in the huge gap between Chilean agricultural exports to the United States and U.S. sales to Chile, Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor and state agricultural officials told reporters Thursday in a call from Santiago.

Taylor is leading a delegation of state agricultural officials, agricultural organizations and companies in Chile this week. Buyers from Peru and Ecuador are also meeting with U.S. companies. She said there have been 350 business-to-business meetings this week.

Taylor said that total agricultural trade between the United States and Chile amounts to $8.5 billion, but of that $7.4 billion is Chilean exports to the United States while the United States sells only $1.1 billion in farm and food products to Chile.

Chile’s exports include $7.4 billion in salmon, a reflection of the country’s huge farmed salmon industry, while other key exports to the United States are forest products, fruits and vegetables and wine.

Taylor said a diverse cross section of U.S. agriculture including dairy, beef, pork, poultry, distilled spirits, condiments, feed grains and rice “have all had productive meetings here.”

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a member of the delegation, added that Chile and the United States “complement each other very well” in poultry because the Chileans eat cuts that Americans do not broadly consume.

He also said that there is an interest in soybean meal, lentils, peas, and dry, pinto and black beans, all of which can be exported through the Pacific Northwest.

Taylor noted that previous agricultural trade missions the Biden-Harris administration has led have resulted in $32 million in sales.

Goehring and other officials also said that Chilean buyers have shown a great interest in sustainability. Chileans want to be carbon neutral by 2050 and they are trying to conform to that in their own exports, Goehring said.

On sustainability, Chileans are watching what the U.S. is doing. The U.S. is “pretty progressive in this area,” Goehring said.