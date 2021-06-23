US Beef Breeds Council Elects ASA Executive Secretary/CEO as President

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (May 17, 2021) – The US Beef Breeds Council (USBBC) met in late May electing new officers to preside over the organization and discuss upcoming goals. The American Shorthorn Association’s Executive Secretary/CEO, Montie D. Soules was elected President and will serve a two-year term.

The USBBC is comprised of United States beef breed executives and oversees the appointment of the Ultrasound Guidelines Council (UGC) executive director and board of directors. Past-President, Wade Shafer, PhD., of the American Simmental Association oversaw the meeting and election of new officers.

“Using the strength of all beef breeds in a united way allows us to show our elected officials wrongful claims in our industry can hurt the income and longevity of our members of all US Beef breeds.” said Montie Soules, Executive Secretary/CEO of ASA and President of the USBBC.

Robert Williams, PhD. of the American Wagyu Association was elected Vice President of the USBBC. “This is a great organization bringing together strong breed executives representing the purebred cattle industry that will have the abilities to carry forward our goals.”

During the May meeting, the USBBC discussed goals moving forward and plans to unite all US beef breeds as a strong front against those opposing the animal agriculture and meat industry by attempting to advertise non-beef products as beef products.

Soules adds, “All of our members are affected in the same way. If we unite, we will be able to use all of our strengths in multiple ways.”

– American Shorthorn Association