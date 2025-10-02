US corn ending stocks down 13% from last year, soybean ending stocks down 8%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 – Old crop corn stocks on hand as of Sept. 1, 2025, totaled 1.53 billion bushels, down 13%from Sept. 1, 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Grain Stocks report released today. Old crop soybeans stored in all positions were down 8%from Sept. 1, 2024, and all wheat stocks were up 6%from a year earlier.

Of the total corn stocks, 643 million bushels were stored on farms, down 18%from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 888 million bushels, were down 10%from a year ago. The June-August 2025 indicated disappearance was 3.11 billion bushels, compared with 3.23 billion bushels during the same period a year earlier.

Old crop soybeans stored in all positions on Sept. 1, 2025, totaled 316 million bushels, down 8%from Sept. 1, 2024. Soybean stocks stored on farms totaled 91.5 million bushels, down 18%from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 225 million bushels, were down 3%from last September. Indicated disappearance for June-August 2025 totaled 691 million bushels, up 10%from the same period a year earlier.

This report also contains revisions to the previous season’s production for corn and soybeans, which is normal for this time of year since the marketing year is complete. Production for 2024 corn and soybeans were each revised up slightly from the previous estimate.

All wheat stored in all positions on Sept. 1, 2025, totaled 2.12 billion bushels, up 6%from a year ago. On-farm stocks were estimated at 692 million bushels, up 4%from last September. Off-farm stocks, at 1.43 billion bushels, were up 7%from a year ago. The June-August 2025 indicated disappearance was 715 million bushels, up 5%from the same period last year.

Durum wheat stocks in all positions on Sept. 1, 2025, totaled 71.1 million bushels, up 6%from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 51.5 million bushels, were up 9%from Sept. 1, 2024. Off-farm stocks totaled 19.6 million bushels, down 3%from a year ago. The June-August 2025 indicated disappearance of 43.0 million bushels was up 27%from the same period last year.

In preparation for the Grain Stocks report, NASS conducted separate surveys for on-farm and off-farms stocks during the first two weeks of September. NASS also released the Small Grains Annual Summary report today. Key findings from that report include:

All wheat production totaled 1.98 billion bushels in 2025, up less than 1 percentfrom the revised 2024 total.

Area harvested for grain totaled 37.2 million acres, down 4%from 2024.

The U.S. yield was estimated at 53.3 bushels per acre, up 4%from 2024.

The levels of production and changes from 2024 to 2025 by type were:

Winter wheat, 1.40 billion bushels, up 3%.

Other spring wheat, 497 million bushels, down 9%.

Durum wheat, 86.2 million bushels, up 8%.

The Grain Stocks and Small Grains Annual Summary reports and all other NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications .

