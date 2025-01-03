US Forest Service: Free Firewood permits for area north of Sheridan Lake

Rapid City, SD, Jan. 3, 2025 — Free personal use firewood permits for an area north of Sheridan Lake are available at the Mystic Ranger District office now through April 30, 2025.

To obtain your free personal use firewood permit, visit the Mystic Ranger District office at 8221 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD Monday to Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM, to receive a permit and map of the location area that shows available piles and open roads.

Please be aware that the surrounding area is an active timber sale. Obey signs indicating where free firewood collection is allowed. Free permits are only valid in designated areas marked on maps.

You must have your permit with you to legally obtain firewood. Although the free personal use firewood permit is good through April 30, 2025, limited amounts of material are available.

Annual firewood permits are also available for purchase. The purchased permits are valid from January 1 through December 31. Purchased permits are valid across the forest.

To learn more about the Forest’s firewood permit program, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/passes-permits/forestproducts/?cid=stelprdb5111826 .