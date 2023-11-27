US loses USMCA Canadian dairy case

Michael Dykes

The International Dairy Foods Association, a U.S.-based group, called the panel decision “a surprising setback for U.S. dairy.”

IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “First and foremost, IDFA commends the hard work of the U.S. government team that worked on this dispute; the outcome of this dispute is not an indication of the government’s efforts in this particular matter.”

“Yet, we are completely stunned and deeply disappointed by this panel’s failure to defend even the most basic rights outlined in USMCA,” Dykes said.

“This outcome sadly confirms what the U.S. dairy community and U.S. negotiators collectively feared from the outset of USMCA negotiations — that Canada’s supply management system is so imbalanced and so far outside a rules-based and free market trading system that no existing set of rules is comprehensive enough to effectively curb its distortive impacts.”

With the outcome of this second USMCA dairy dispute, IDFA joins the growing number of business leaders urging the Biden-Harris administration to urgently reset its trade policy agenda. Against the backdrop of escalating global conflicts and food insecurity, it is imperative that the United States advance new negotiations that dismantle distortions undermining rules-based trade. It is time to re-establish the United States as a global leader in negotiating preferential trade agreements with unwavering commitments.”

IDFA remains committed to a rules-based, free-market trading system that promotes fair competition, transparency, and global cooperation. IDFA will continue to pursue accountability for Canada’s opaque market distortions that seek to substitute imports while cross-subsidizing their own exports and continue to seek enforcement of the rules-based, free-market values to which Canada allegedly committed,” Dykes said.

IDFA also noted, “Despite the United States exporting more than $1 billion in dairy products to Canada in 2022, making it the second largest market for U.S. dairy exports, U.S. dairy exporters were unable to fill any Canadian dairy quotas granted in the USMCA. The average tariff fill rate was only 42% across all 2022/2023 quotas, with 9 of the 14 TRQs falling below half the negotiated value for the same period.”