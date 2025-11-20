USCA Acknowledges Ongoing Efforts to Restore Mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) welcomes continued Congressional attention to the issue of mandatory country-of-origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef. Recently, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY) reintroduced the Country-of-Origin Labeling Enforcement Act (H.R.5818), a legislative effort aimed at reviving labeling requirements that matter to both producers and consumers.



USCA further notes that Congressman Ryan Zinke has recently signed on in support of this legislation. In commenting on this development, USCA’s Labeling Committee Chair Samantha Ferrat stated:



“We commend Congressman Zinke (R-MT) for co-sponsoring Congresswoman Hageman’s bill to revive mandatory country-of-origin-labeling. MCOOL gives power back to American cattle producers and promises greater transparency in labeling for consumers. For our industry to thrive, producers and consumers must trust each other, and that begins with straightforward, accurate product labels.”



Reflecting on USCA’s long-standing work for accurate labeling, USCA Founder Leo McDonnell added:



“Mandatory country-of-origin-labeling has been a central conviction of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association’s advocacy for nearly two decades. From our earliest days, USCA has fought for transparent, truthful labeling so that consumers know when they’re purchasing genuine American beef. This legislation is built on years of hard-earned progress, and our organization is proud to be at the forefront of this continued effort to support U.S. cattle producers.”



USCA remains committed to working alongside policymakers and industry groups to ensure that U.S. producers and consumers have access to clear, trustworthy beef labeling. USCA encourages continued dialogue and timely progress on these initiatives for the benefit of independent cattle producers and America’s rural communities.

–USCA