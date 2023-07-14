USCA Attends White House Roundtable on Competition

(WASHINGTON) – On Thursday, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA)participated in a meeting hosted by the White House and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to discuss legislative competition priorities.



USCA Executive Vice President Lia Biondo, who attended the convening, issued the following statement:



“Today’s discussion marks continued progress on the Biden-Harris Action Plan for a fairer, more competitive producer marketplace. Since its release in 2022, the Action Plan has guided administrative and legislative action to build a more resilient meat and poultry supply chain.



“USCA is pleased with the Biden Administration’s support of critical cattle market reform legislation, as outlined in the Action Plan. A study compiled byTexas A&M’s Agricultural and Food Policy Center forecasted that without enactment of legislation like the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Ac t, negotiated trade in Texas-Oklahoma-New Mexico is expected to fall to zero percent by 2026. Zero percent negotiated trade is a wholly, vertically consolidated industry.



“USCA looks forward to working with the Biden Administration and Congress to build a better business climate for independent producers, as outlined in the Action Plan and discussed at today’s listening session.”