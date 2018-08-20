USCA Comments on Changes to FSIS Standards and Labeling

WASHINGTON – The United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) submitted comments today to the Food Safety and Inspection Services regarding changes to the Standards and Labeling Policy Book on "Product of U.S.A.". USCA's comments focus on the need for accurate labeling information in order to inform consumer purchases and reduce confusion in the marketplace.

As stated in the comments:

"USCA requests that FSIS limit its definition of U.S. beef to cattle born, raised, and harvested in the United States. Specifically, FSIS should require that any beef product labeled as "Made in the USA," "Product of the USA," "USA beef," or otherwise indicated to be U.S. beef, come from cattle that have been born, raised, and harvested in the United States.

The above definition should be added to the FSIS' Food Standards and Labeling Policy Book. The Policy Book, which may be updated to reflect current policy developments, is "intended to be guidance to help manufacturers and prepare product labels that are truthful and not misleading."

USCA Board of Director Maggie Nutter commented on today's submission, "Producers across the country are demanding accurate labeling of U.S. beef products and USCA will continue its work to secure this needed transparency. The comments submitted today reflect our ongoing work on this issue and we will continue to push for labels that clearly state and designate those products born, raised, and harvested in the U.S."

–USCA