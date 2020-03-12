USCA Comments on Proposed Revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act

(WASHINGTON) – Today, the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) submitted comments to the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) regarding proposed revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The comments were drafted in coordination with other public lands stakeholders and USCA’s Public Lands & Environment Committee.

USCA supports the provisions outlined within the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, including:

Limiting the number of pages for an Environmental Assessment (EA) at 75 pages and for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at 150 pages (300 pages if the EIS is complex),

Imposing time limits for an EA at 1 year and for an EIS at 2 years between the public notice to begin environmental review (Notice of Intent) to the final decision document (Record of Decision),

Eliminating cumulative effects analysis, and

Increasing reliance on categorical exclusions.

–USCA