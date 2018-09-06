USCA wraps up Annual Meeting of Members

(BILLINGS) – On Wednesday, the United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) hosted its Annual Meeting of Members at the Big Horn Resort in Billings, Montana. In addition to USCA leadership, committee chairs, and members, senior staff members from USDA Agricultural Marketing Service provided agency updates.

"The Annual Meeting of Members is an opportunity for us all to come together under one roof and draft the directives that will guide the organization in the years ahead," stated USCA President Kenny Graner.

"This year, our discussions focused on the future of the U.S. cattle industry and how USCA will engage its grassroots membership to further our policy goals and objectives. The industry is at a crossroads on several important issues – modernizing the beef checkoff, instituting a truthful country-of-origin labeling program, and establishing a fair playing field for the emergence of alternative proteins. How we move forward from this point will impact my children's generation and their children's ability to make a living producing high-quality U.S. beef."

"Participating in the Annual Meeting of Members is our civic duty to ensure that the message we carry with us to Capitol Hill is one that will allow our country to produce a safe and abundant supply of food, fiber, and fuel for years to come."

In addition to policy discussions, the meeting also serves to elect Executive Officers and members of the Board of Directors.

Proposed changes to the USCA Policy Book and Board of Directors nominations will be mailed to all USCA members in an official voting ballot. Please contact Lia Biondo at (202) 870-1552 for questions.

–USCA