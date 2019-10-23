USCA Continues Fight for Truth in Labeling

(WASHINGTON) – Today, the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) filed a petition for rulemaking with the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to address “Product of the U.S.A.” and “Made in the U.S.A.” claims on U.S. beef.

Since the repeal of country-of-origin labeling (COOL) in 2015, there are no clear definitions for what constitutes a U.S. beef product. Cattle or beef that is imported into our borders and undergoes further processing or handling at a USDA-inspected facility can be labeled as a “Product of the United States”, even if the handling of the product was minimal.

The petition concludes, “To eliminate the likelihood of confusion and to better inform consumers, USCA contends that voluntary labels indicating ‘Made in USA,’ ‘Product of USA’ or similar content should be limited to beef from cattle born, raised, and harvested in the United States.”

USCA founding members were the original proponents of COOL in the 2002 Farm Bill. We remain steadfast in our support for a truthful and transparent labeling program for U.S. beef products. Help us reach that goal through a time or monetary donation. Please consider becoming a member, purchasing a Support Your Local Rancher sign, or calling your Member of Congress.

