USCA Establishes Policy RegardingmRNA Technologies

WASHINGTON – In response to ongoing work across related industries regarding the use of mRNA vaccines, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association has taken steps to include this new subject matter within its official Policy Book.

USCA initially adopted policy regarding the use of mRNA vaccines at the 2023 USCA Annual Meeting. In response to ongoing efforts and work regarding these technologies, the USCA Board of Directors adopted interim policy this August to address new and emerging issues.

As stated within the policy,“…the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association opposes the use of Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Gene Therapy Platform Technology inoculations, e.g., messengerRNA (mRNA), modifiedRNA (modRNA), self-replicating RNA (sRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) with or without misnomer vaccine, in meat or milk producing animals, until scientifically sound raw data is available for open review by researchers with no conflicts of interest and publicly available research studies are published and peer-reviewed on the short- and long-term health, safety and fertility effects in mRNA, modRNA, sRNA and saRNA inoculated animals and humans consuming the resulting meat or milk products”

USCA’s basis for its policy focuses on the lack of sufficient research to understand the long-term risks associated with such technologies.

USCA, in holding with long standing policy regarding accurate and transparent labeling when it comes to beef products, includes in its policy that any vaccine products including RNA inoculations should be clearly labeled and include sufficient information to the administrator of the vaccine/product. Additionally, any meat or livestock product that is sold in the marketplace that has been treated with an mRNA or similar vaccine should also include appropriate labeling to ensure consumers understand exactly what they are purchasing.

USCA’s policy was drafted with not only the producer in mind, but also the consumer. Ongoing consumer confidence in the health and safety of US beef products and the industry remains of utmost importance. Ensuring this technology remains transparent to those in the industry as well as those in the marketplace will be key to protecting both the domestic and international markets for US beef.

As other countries look into these new technologies, it will become vital to address this in terms of imported beef products and the importance that country of origin labeling will continue to play in ensuring consumer confidence in the marketplace.

USCA strongly supports efforts to limit animal disease transmissibility, but given the concerns noted above, cannot yet support this technology without comprehensive peer-review of short and long term studies. USCA will remain engaged in this important conversation and will continue to monitor these emerging technologies as needed research is completed.



USCA’s official policy, and interim policy, on mRNA can be found in its Policy Book linked below.

–U.S. Cattlemen’s Association