USCA Hosts 16th Annual Meeting in the Lone Star State

(WASHINGTON) – On December 1-2, 2023, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) hosted its 16th Annual Meeting at the Embassy Suites Hilton Downtown Fort Worth.



Attendees discussed needed improvements to transparency and true price discovery in the cattle marketplace, advancements in truth in labeling efforts on beef and alternative protein products, developments in animal health and identification programs, and more.



Speakers included Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam; U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing & Regulatory Programs Jenny Moffit; USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux; Makenzie Billings, Manager of Agricultural & Alternative Investment Products at the CME Group; and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.



Special guests included American Angus Association CEO Mark McCully, Livestock Marketing Association President Mark Barnett, Cattlemen’s Beef Board CEO Greg Hanes, Texas Beef Council Executive Vice President Molly McAdams, and more.



USCA raised over $15,000 at the annual live auction and nearly $31,000 during the organization’s first drawdown raffle fundraiser. Mike Simon, of Anipro Xtraformance Nutrition , won the drawdown’s grand prize – a brand new Kubota utility vehicle.



“Thank you to those who bid on items and purchased raffle tickets, making this the most successful fundraising year on record for the organization,” said USCA President Justin Tupper.



“We couldn’t have done it without the support from our members and partners who believe in the mission and vision of USCA to be the most effective voice for U.S. cattle producers on Capitol Hill. We look forward to putting these dollars to work and making significant progress on the issues that matter most to our members in 2024.”

Justin Tupper (right) appreciates the support of many sponsors and supporters of the convention. Courtesy photo image-21