USCA Petition for Rulemaking on “Fake Meat” Under Consideration

(WASHINGTON) – The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has posted for public comment the United States Cattlemen's Association's (USCA) petition for rulemaking on the definitions of "beef" and "meat". The deadline for letters of support is April 10th.

USCA filed the petition for rulemaking due to the increasing amount of product, development, and investment into "fake meat"—also known as protein alternatives. Our petition requests USDA FSIS to limit the use of the terms "beef" and "meat" to products only derived from livestock that has been raised and slaughtered in the traditional manner. We're encouraging all of those with a stake in the cattle and beef industry to write in to USDA FSIS with letters of support.

More information below. For additional questions, please contact USCA Director of Policy and Outreach Lia Biondo at lia@wssdc.com or (202) 870-1552.

–USCA