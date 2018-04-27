USCA Statement on House Agriculture Committee’s 2018 Farm Bill Text

(WASHINGTON) – Following the House Agriculture Committee's passage of H.R. 2 or the 2018 Farm Bill on a party-line vote of 26-20, USCA President Kenny Graner issued the following statement:

"USCA supports a strong, bipartisan Farm Bill. We appreciate the work of the House Agriculture Committee in drafting this significant piece of legislation. There are several provisions that USCA was pleased to see: a priority placed on Cattle Fever Tick eradication research and funding for the National Animal Health Vaccine Bank.

"However, we are concerned with the changes to the Title II conservation programs, specifically the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). As the Senate continues their work on the bill, we look forward to working with both Committees on addressing some of the issues still remaining. USCA cannot stress enough the importance of a bipartisan process and support from both sides of the aisle in securing a 2018 Farm Bill that benefits all sectors of agriculture."

–USCA