USCA Supports a Beef Checkoff Program Accountable to the Producers it Intends to Serve

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) supports a Beef Checkoff program that is accountable to the people it intends to serve. We support the producer’s right to vote in a national referendum, as stated in our policy book.

The petition currently before us offers the option of an up or down vote on the termination of the Beef Promotion and Research Order, specifically referring to the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985.

USCA respectfully asks the following of the petitioners: Following a successful petition drive and vote to terminate the Beef Checkoff program, do the petitioners intend to establish a new checkoff under the 1996 Commodity Checkoff Act?

USCA Checkoff Committee Chairman Chuck Kiker issued the following statement:

“We look forward to receiving a response from the petitioners on the above requests. USCA’s Checkoff Committee recently met to discuss the petition for referendum. We agree with the petitioners that a properly-functioning checkoff program would not fund nearly eighty percent of one policy organization’s annual budget.

“But, we are concerned that a vote to do away with the Beef Checkoff program only terminates the national component of the Beef Checkoff. The Cattlemen’s Beef Board and oversight provided by USDA will be terminated, leaving only the State Beef Councils and Federation of State Beef Councils, who can still be funded with state dollars.”

“We sincerely hope our organizations can all work together to bring forth meaningful reform to the Beef Checkoff program.”

