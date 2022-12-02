USCA Will Host Top Agriculture Antitrust Leaders at 15th Annual Meeting

(DECEMBER 1) – The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) is pleased to announce a panel discussion of two leading voices for a competitive agricultural marketplace at the 15th Annual Meeting & Cattle Producer’s Forum this December 10 in Nashville, TN.



Michael B. Kades, Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Andy Green, Senior Advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will participate in a panel discussion led by USCA Senior Policy Advisor Jess Peterson.



On January 3, 2022, President Joe Biden issued an Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain . The DOJ and USDA played influential roles in carrying out the directives of that plan. USCA looks forward to learning more on the implementation of the four core strategies outlined in the Action Plan, along with other updates related to antitrust enforcement in the agriculture industry.



For more information on the meeting, including how to register, please visit https://cattlemensmeeting.square.site/ .