USCA’s Long Road to Truth in Labeling Secures Major Victory

(WASHINGTON) – March 12, 2024 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced yesterday the finalization of a rule that would solidify voluntary “Product of USA” labeling claims.



The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) has worked tirelessly to clarify years of confusion at the consumer level regarding the labeling of US beef products.



Starting in 2017, USCA’s Director Emeritus Leo McDonnell led a nationwide fundraising effort of cattle producers from across the country that initiated federal rulemaking to close the loophole created by the 2015 repeal of mandatory country of origin labeling. The final rule announced yesterday follows a request made by the USCA in a petition for rulemaking submitted to USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service in 2019.



McDonnel stated, “This announcement takes the necessary steps to bring back truth in labeling. Consumers will no longer be misinformed when purchasing meat that is labeled as “Product of the USA”. It is rewarding to see this Department move in the right direction.”



USCA President Justin Tupper stated the following on the announcement: “In our 2019 petition for rulemaking to FSIS, USCA called out the practice of applying ‘Product of USA’ and ‘Made in the USA’ labeling claims on beef products that the food safety agency itself admitted could have come from other countries. USCA is thrilled that the final rule finally closes this loophole by accurately defining what these voluntary origin claims mean. If it says ‘Made in the USA,’ then it should be from cattle that have only known USA soil. Consumers have the right to know where their food comes from, full stop.”

–USCA



