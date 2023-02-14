USDA accepting applications for trade mission to Japan 

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service said Monday it is accepting applications from exporters of U.S. farm and food products for a two-city trade mission to Japan, June 5-8.U.S. exports of agricultural products to Japan exceeded $14.6 billion in 2022.

“As one of the largest economies in the world, Japan provides many exciting opportunities for the high-value agricultural and food products offered by U.S. exporters. Japanese consumers value the quality and convenience of U.S. products,” said FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley.

“This trade mission will help many U.S. agribusinesses establish new business connections with their Japanese counterparts and further expand U.S. agricultural exports to this key Asian market.”

Trade mission participants will travel to Tokyo and Osaka.Applications are due February 27.