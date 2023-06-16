USDA accepts more than 1 million acres for CRP

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced June 12, 2023, the Agriculture Department is accepting more than 1 million acres in this year’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) general signup, including 295,000 new acres and 891,000 expiring acres re-enrolled.Under the 2018 farm bill, 27 million acres may be enrolled in CRP, which pays farmers to retire land from crop production for environmental and wildlife benefits. When commodity prices are high, as they have been in recent years, it is harder to convince farmers and other landowners to sign up for the program, which pays set rental rates.

Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux did not say in a news release exactly how many acres are now enrolled in CRP, but noted, “Today’s announcement is one of many enrollment and partnership opportunities within CRP, including opportunities through our working lands Grassland CRP, Continuous CRP, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP).”

“USDA will continue working to ensure producers and landowners have the information they need to take advantage of the options that work best for their operations.”

FSA added, “The total number of CRP acres will continue to climb in the coming weeks once FSA accepts acres from the Grassland CRP signup, which closed May 26. Additionally, so far this year, FSA has received 761,000 offered acres for the Continuous CRP signup, for which FSA accepts applications year-round.”

“The number of accepted acres that are enrolled in General CRP will be confirmed later this year. Participating producers and landowners should also remember that submitting and accepting a CRP offer is the first step, and producers still need to develop a conservation plan before contracts become effective on October 1, 2023.”

Each year, during the window between offer acceptance and land enrollment, some producers ultimately decide not to enroll some accepted acres, without penalty.”