USDA adds more than 5,000 employees in past year

The Agriculture Department has added more than 5,000 employees agency-wide since October 2021 — a staffing increase of 6.3% in the last year, Federal News Network reported.The hiring follows major attrition nearly three years ago, partly due to the Trump administration’s decision to move the Economic Research Service and the National Institute for Food and Agriculture to Kansas City.USDA is placing a major focus on broad diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility and retention of employees, Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh toldFederal News Network.“We’re taking steps to make sure that they have what they need, that they know that we have been hearing them, that they’re empowered and they can thrive in their jobs,” Bronaugh said. “We want people to come and we want people to stay, so we are really focusing on how we onboard and how we create a good work environment.”

–The Hagstrom Report