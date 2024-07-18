USDA and Fort Belknap Indian Community Partner to Support Working Lands Conservation

The Fort Belknap Indian Community in Montana is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help conserve, maintain and improve grassland productivity, reduce soil erosion and enhance wildlife habitat through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP). The Fort Belknap Indian Community is entering into a CREP agreement with USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to enroll eligible grassland, pastureland, and other agricultural lands within the boundaries of the reservation, as well as eligible land owned by Tribe members.

This particular CREP agreement authorizes the Fort Belknap Indian Community to enroll up to 625,000 acres. High-priority conservation goals are identified by the partner, and then federal funds are supplemented with non-federal funds to achieve those goals. FSA will open enrollment in the coming weeks.

CREP is part of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The Fort Belknap Indian Community CREP agreement is modeled after grassland CRP, a working lands program, which protects grassland while maintaining the areas as grazing lands. The program emphasizes support for grazing operations, plant and animal biodiversity, and eligible land containing shrubs and forbs under the greatest threat of conversion. CRP participants maintain permanent, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or forbs (known as “covers”) to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community CREP is the fourth such partnership between USDA and a Native American Tribal Nation—the Cheyenne River, Oglala, and Rosebud Sioux tribes became the first three to do so in late 2022 and early 2023.

How to Participate

Through the Fort Belknap Indian Community CREP, farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers voluntarily enter into contracts with the federal government for 10-to-15-years, agreeing to maintain an existing vegetative cover of permanent grasses and legumes, while retaining the right to conduct common grazing practices and operations related to the production of forage and seeding. In return, FSA provides participants with rental payments and cost-share assistance for establishing permanent fencing and livestock watering facilities needed to support livestock grazing.

Only Tribal lands, either land owned by the Tribe or owned by a member of the Tribe, are eligible for this project. To learn more and determine eligibility contact FSA at their local USDA Service Center .

–USDA in Montana