USDA and Montana Award Projects to Strengthen Local Food Supply Chain Infrastructure



HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) to award $677,670 across ten projects through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain and strengthen local and regional food systems.

“Through this program, we can directly invest in our small and mid-sized producers so they can keep more of what they earn, bolster our state’s food system resiliency, and keep rural dollars in our rural communities,” said Director Jillien Streit. “This is a direct investment into the backbone of our economy,” continued Director Streit.

Through this program, the Montana Department of Agriculture will fund ten projects to support middle of the supply chain infrastructure.

Examples of Funded Projects:

Trust Land Farm in Missoula, Mont., is a mixed vegetable farm that is receiving funding to purchase equipment to bolster soup production.

Cold Springs Organics in Belgrade, Mont., is an organic grain farm that is using RFSI funding to purchase a grain color sorter for improved efficiency and heightened quality.

Harlequin Produce in Arlee, Mont., is an organic fruit and vegetable farm that is receiving RFSI funding for vegetable cleaning and packing equipment.

This awarded funding is part of the $420 million available through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant program to build capacity within the middle of the supply chain and support local and regional producers. It is funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage .

-Montana Department of Agriculture