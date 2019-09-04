USDA Animal Care changes under Trump
Leaders of the Agriculture Department’s Animal Care division told inspectors to treat those regulated by the agency — breeders, zoos, circuses, horse shows and research labs — more as partners than as potential offenders, The Washington Post reported.
They have been told to emphasize education, not enforcement, the Post said.
Animal Care is a program under the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and its website states its purpose is to:
▪ Ensure the humane treatment of animals covered by the Animal Welfare Act.
▪ Eliminate soring and promote fair competition at events covered by the Horse Protection Act.
▪ Provide national leadership on the safety and well-being of pets and other animals in disasters.
–The Hagstrom Report
