USDA Animal Care changes under Trump

Leaders of the Agriculture Department’s Animal Care division told inspectors to treat those regulated by the agency — breeders, zoos, circuses, horse shows and research labs — more as partners than as potential offenders, The Washington Post reported.

They have been told to emphasize education, not enforcement, the Post said.

Animal Care is a program under the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and its website states its purpose is to:

▪ Ensure the humane treatment of animals covered by the Animal Welfare Act.

▪ Eliminate soring and promote fair competition at events covered by the Horse Protection Act.

▪ Provide national leadership on the safety and well-being of pets and other animals in disasters.

–The Hagstrom Report