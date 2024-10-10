USDA Announces Actions to Lower Food Prices, Bring Fairness to Farmers, and Promote More Competitive Food Supply Chains

On Oct. 8, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced multiple steps to deliver on the President’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy to promote fair and competitive markets for American farmers and ranchers, and lower food prices for American families. The following actions were announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during a Farmers and Ranchers in Action event hosted by the White House:

First, through a multipart framework, USDA is working to increase transparency and improve researcher access to seed germplasm, the starting materials plant breeders need to create diverse, resilient, and competitive seed varieties. These were key recommendations identified in USDA’s 2023 report, “More and Better Choices for Farmers: Promoting Fair Competition and Innovation in Seeds and Other Agricultural Inputs .”

Second, USDA today published an interim report that assesses competitive conditions in the meat retail industry. The report draws on over 1,600 comments received from the public in response to USDA requests for information, interviews with small, medium, and large meatpackers, distributors, retailers, academics, and farmer or advocacy organizations. It identifies hidden fees and unjust/anticompetitive pricing strategies present in the beef market as a case study.

Third, USDA announced the next steps in a new rulemaking effort under the Packers & Stockyards Act of 1921 to enhance price discovery and fairness in cattle markets. For years, USDA has fielded complaints from producers around beef packers using reported regional cash or spot prices as base prices for fed cattle formula pricing agreements, commonly known as Alternative Marketing Agreements (AMAs). USDA is issuing an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) to seek comment on several possible interventions to develop new benchmarks as AMA base prices and approaches to trading when using benchmarks.



United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) is currently reviewing the report and the proposed rulemaking and released the following statement shortly after USDA’s announcement.



“We commend USDA for their investigation into competition and fairness in the meat industry and hope identifying the trend of continued consolidation will help inform future decisions. We look forward to their continued investigation efforts, particularly through the use of subpoenas, to further research the concerns raised, largely by small and mid-sized, independent farmers and ranchers and processors like those that make up USCA. As we further analyze the interim report, we will begin drafting comments for the upcoming AMS proposed rulemaking,” USCA President Justin Tupper said.



“USCA is also carefully reviewing the preview of the price discovery options to be presented in the Price Discovery and Competition in Markets for Fed Cattle Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR). For years, our group has sought avenues to increase price discovery and transparency in fed cattle markets and we look forward to submitting comments to further our efforts to foster a fair and competitive market for all cattle producers.



“USDA has worked diligently to gather input from our industry on both the investigation and for the proposed price discovery options. Their willingness to connect with producers and organizations like USCA is appreciated and helps yield rule making procedures that make a difference for those of us in the countryside.”

–USDA and USCA