USDA announces CRP acreage, payouts

The Agriculture Department today announced that more than 23 million acres are now enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program and that more than $1.77 billion has been paid out to 667,000 participants in various CRP programs.

CRP is a voluntary program contract with agricultural producers through which environmentally sensitive agricultural land is devoted to conservation benefits.

CRP participants establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat. In return, FSA provides participants with rental payments and cost-share assistance. Contract duration is between 10 and 15 years.

Under the 2018 farm bill, the total number of CRP acres could be 27 million, but with commodity prices high USDA has found it difficult to convince farmers to enroll that many acres.Top five states for CRP participant payments:

▪ Iowa, $402,508,900

▪ Illinois, $172,723,800

▪ Minnesota, $150,773,400

▪ South Dakota, $129,545,200

▪ Missouri, $99,849,600