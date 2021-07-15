USDA announces CRP grasslands signup

The Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) on Monday opened a signup period for the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands program that will continue through August 20.

The CRP Grassland signup is competitive, and FSA will provide for annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.

FSA has updated the Grasslands Signup to establish a minimum rental rate of $15 per acre, which will benefit 1,300 counties.

To focus on important wildlife corridors, FSA also identified National Grassland Priority Zones, providing extra incentives to producers for enrolling grasslands in important migratory corridors and environmentally sensitive areas – the Greater Yellowstone Elk Migration Corridor and the Severe Wind Erosion Dust Bowl Zone. Counties within these two zones get extra ranking points as well as $5 added to their rental rate. The CRP Grasslands Ranking Factors fact sheet has additional information.

“We are excited to roll out our new and improved CRP Grasslands signups,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Bottom line, CRP now makes more financial sense for producers while also providing a bigger return on investment in terms of natural resource benefits. The Grasslands signup is part of a broader suite of tools available through CRP to integrate key conservation practices on our nation’s working lands.”

Sign up through FSA county offices.

– The Hagstrom Report