USDA Announces Grants to Support Private Forestland Management and Conservation 

Missoula, MT, December 17, 2024 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced awards totaling $7.4 million in Forest Landowner Support Grants in the Northern Region. This grant funding supports the Forest Service’s efforts to implement its Wildfire Crisis Strategy by increasing hazardous fuels treatments to reduce wildfire risks on private and tribal lands.

“We are thrilled to announce these grant awards to existing and new partners. The Inflation Reduction Act has given us the opportunity of a generation to support state-endorsed cost share payment programs for forest management on private land and increase carbon sequestration and storage practices,” said Jennifer Hensiek, Deputy Director for State, Private, & Tribal Forestry.

Northern Region Forest Landowner Support projects receiving funding are:

– The Tribal Reservation and Allotment Carbon Enrollment project will work with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in eastern Montana. The project will reach out to landowners to develop a strategy to overcome barriers to fuels treatments. Key lessons will be shared to demonstrate a model pathway for others. The Blackfoot Challenge – This project aims to improve forest resilience within the Blackfoot Valley in Western Montana. Reducing fuel loads will work to increase resilience to uncontrollable wildfire, insect and disease outbreaks, and anticipated climatological conditions in the future.

– This project aims to improve forest resilience within the Blackfoot Valley in Western Montana. Reducing fuel loads will work to increase resilience to uncontrollable wildfire, insect and disease outbreaks, and anticipated climatological conditions in the future. Idaho Department of Lands – Through the Idaho Landowner Assistance Program, the Idaho Department of Lands aims to enhance landscape resilience, reduce carbon emissions from disturbances, and promote collaborative restoration efforts. Proposed practices such as planting, thinning, and establishing fuel breaks will support these objectives, ultimately improving ecosystem health, water quality, and wildlife habitat.

The funded projects work across land management boundaries and property lines to bring together forest management activities that increase forest resiliency to safeguard communities and the resources they depend on.

More information on these projects is available from our partners.

The Climate Trust

Julius Pasay, Executive Director, jpasay@climatetrust.org

Allyah Keith, Project Associate, akeith@climatetrust.org

Northern Cheyenne Tribe

Terry Spang, Tribal Forestry Director, terry.spang@cheyennenation.com

Blackfoot Challenge

Cindy Super, Forestry & Prescribed Fire Coordinator, cindy@blackfootchallenge.org

Jennifer Schoonen, Communications & Development Director, jennifer@blackfootchallenge.org

Idaho Department of Lands

Sharla Arledge, Public Information Officer, sarledge@idl.idaho.gov

About Forest Landowner Grants: Private forest landowners manage more than 60% of forests in the United States. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the Forest Service is strengthening financial incentives and supporting economic opportunities for landowners working to ensure healthy, resilient forests of the future. Investments are helping to incentivize reforestation, improved forest management, and lower barriers for landowners to access emerging market opportunities.

-USDA