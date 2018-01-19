 USDA announces proposal on swine inspection rules | TSLN.com

USDA announces proposal on swine inspection rules

The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service today announced a proposal to amend the federal meat inspection regulations to establish a new voluntary inspection system for market hog slaughter establishments called the New Swine Slaughter Inspection System (NSIS), while also requiring additional pathogen sampling for all swine slaughter establishments.

–The Hagstrom Report

