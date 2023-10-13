USDA announces weaned calf insurance product

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Sept. 29, 2023, a Weaned Calf Risk Protection insurance product available to producers in South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado and Texas.

USDA Risk Management Agency administrator Marcia Bunger from the Mitchell, South Dakota area, said the idea for the insurance came through a private submitter.

The private submission ideas usually take 2-3 years to be written into a useable format.

The submitter likely suggested the four states for the pilot project. Bunger said more states will likely be added if the program turns out to be workable and marketable.

Feedback from the industry is welcome.

The product is meant for commercial producers and will cover calves born between Feb. 1 and July 31.

The product is subsidized between 50 to 85 percent depending on the coverage chosen by the producer.

At this time the product is only meant to cover spring-born calves. Bunger explained that producers can elect for Revenue Protection or Yield Protection. Under Revenue Protection, the producer may choose to utilize the Revenue Protection Harvest Price Exclusion.

Bunger shared the following details: Revenue Protection (RP), the amount determined by multiplying the production guarantee (per weaned calf) by the greater of your applicable projected price or harvest price. If the Revenue Protection- Harvest Price Exclusion (RP-HPE) is elected, the production guarantee (per weaned calf) is only multiplied by your applicable projected price. Section 12 of the commodity provisions (Weaned Calf Risk Protection Commodity Provisions (usda.gov) contains examples that demonstrate how all three of the different plans of insurance work.

For the Yield Protection option, Bunger said the producer will be paid on a variance from their calves’ normal weaning weights. This should help cover difficulties such as drought, grasshoppers, excessive rain, late freeze, damaged forage, etc.

In order to verify historical average weaning weight, producers with actual history of raising calves will need to provide verifiable records from a disinterested party (examples of disinterested parties include:(1) Auction, Sale Barn, Livestock Exchange, etc.; (2) AIP Loss Adjuster; (3) Livestock Commission Representative; (4) County Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Agent; (5) Licensed Veterinarian; (6) State Extension Beef Cattle Specialist; (7) State Department of Agriculture Animal Health, Livestock, or Measurement Standards Division Personnel; (8) State Cattlemen’s Association Official; or (9) Authorized FSA personnel.) Paragraph 52 C and Exhibit 5 of the Insurance Standards Handbook (20805U Weaned Calf Risk Protection Insurance Standards Handbook 2024 (usda.gov) spell out the requirements in greater detail, said Bunger.

Producers who retain ownership of their calves after weaning are eligible to use the product, she said. “They would just need to contact their insurance provider to have verified weights taken on the insured calves at weaning,” she said.

Bunger said producers who are interested in buying this insurance should contact their local crop insurance agent as soon as possible. Agents will need to undergo training to learn about the product, and those whose clients show interest will likely seek out the training.

“Because this is such a new product, the companies need time to provide training to agents. It will probably be 4-6 weeks before agents are trained so they can turn around and sell to cattle producers,” she said.

Bunger said that although she and her husband raise calves, they likely won’t be buying the insurance product this year. They will observe the product to see how well it works.

As far as the cost of the insurance product, Bunger was not able to offer a prediction. “It will be variable, depending on the producer’s location, coverage level and more,” she said.

For more information, go to:

https://www.rma.usda.gov/-/media/RMA/Policies/Weaned-Calf/2024/Weaned-Calf-Crop-Provisions-24-0805.ashx?la=en