Hagstrom: USDA announces wildfire aid to ranchers, farmers in Texas, Oklahoma

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has directed USDA divisions to help recovery efforts for farmers, ranchers and residents affected by recent wildfires in the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma, USDA said in a news release Thursday. To date, around 1.3 million acres have burned across both states. “At USDA, we know all too well the devastation catastrophic wildfires like these can cause to homes, communities and livelihoods,” Vilsack said in a news release. “As the fires are contained and damage assessed, know that USDA is working with our state partners to deliver support and assistance to those affected. We will do everything we can to support farmers, ranchers, and impacted communities on the long road to recovery,” Vilsack said. “Right now, the USDA Forest Service has more than 200 personnel on the ground helping with wildfire suppression,” USDA said. “USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency have also held informational sessions in the towns of Borger and Canadian, Texas, covering available assistance for impacted ranchers, livestock producers and landowners. “Given the scope of the fires, recovery will likely take many months, and USDA plans to host additional informational sessions going forward. “The National Association of Farmer Elected Committees (NAFEC) on behalf of over 7,000 county FSA Committee members said Thursday its members are encouraging the Farm Service Agency and the Agriculture Department “to make available every resource possible to help farmers and ranchers who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires.”NAFEC said, “The local county elected committees and our county FSA office employees are ready to assist those suffering losses once funds and programs are available. Resources include the Emergency Conservation Program for assistance in rebuilding fences, the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, and the Livestock Indemnity Program. There is also the Livestock Assistance Program and the Livestock Forage Program for destroyed pastures and the Conservation Reserve Program to provide Emergency haying and grazing to assist producers who lost available pastures and hay.” -Hagstrom Report