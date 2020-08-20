USDA Appoints JBS rep to Food Safety Advisory Committees

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 10 new members to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI) and an additional new member to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF).

“USDA is excited to announce the new committee members to NACMPI and NACMCF,” said Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Mindy Brashears. “These committee members represent a diverse group distinguished by their knowledge and interest in meat and poultry safety. Their expertise and advice play a key role in informing USDA’s food safety decisions to ensure the U.S continues to have one of the safest food systems in the world.”

The new NACMPI members appointed to serve two-year terms are:

Dr. Jimmy L. Avery, Mississippi State University

Mr. William H. Battle, Pride of the Pond and Battle Fish North

Ms. Tina Conklin, Michigan State University

Dr. Patricia Ann Curtis, North Carolina State University

Dr. Jennifer A. Eberly, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Mrs. Casey Lynn Gallimore, North American Meat Institute

Dr. Joseph Jay Harris, Southwest Meat Association

Dr. Curtis Lynn Knipe, Ohio State University

Dr. Byron Williams, Mississippi State University

Ms. Sherri L. Williams, JBS USA, LLC

See the full list of NACMPI members at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/regulations/advisory-committees/nacmpi/nacmpi-members

The newly appointed NACMCF member to serve a two-year term is:

Ms. Shannara Lynn, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Background:

NACMPI was established in 1971 by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). NACMPI is an advisory committee that advises on food safety concerns and other matters affecting inspection program activities, including food safety policies that will contribute to USDA’s regulatory policy development. More information on NACMPI is available on the FSIS website.

NACMCF was established in 1988 by the USDA’s FSIS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the Department of Commerce (National Marine Fisheries Service), and the U.S. Department of Defense. NACMCF is an advisory committee that provides impartial scientific advice and peer reviews to food safety agencies on public health issues related to the safety and wholesomeness of domestic, imported and exported foods. More information on NACMCF is available on the FSIS website.

–USDA