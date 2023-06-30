USDA approves cell-culstured chicken meat; may require more proof of animal-raising claims such as ‘grass-fed’

The Agriculture Department this week approved three California-based companies to begin producing and selling lab-grown chicken in the United States, a number of news outlets reported.An Associated Press reporter sampled some of the new product, and reported that it “tastes like chicken.”

The AP reported that, “The Agriculture Department gave the green light to Upside Foods and Good Meat, firms that had been racing to be the first in the U.S. to sell meat that doesn’t come from slaughtered animals — what’s now being referred to as “cell-cultivated” or “cultured” meat as it emerges from the laboratory and arrives on dinner plates.”

The company points out in the AP story that the product is not plant-based “meat” but instead is cell-cultured. The story says the product is more expensive than traditional meat and won’t be available in stores soon.

Meanwhile, on June 14, USDA announced it is working to “strengthen substantiation of animal-raising claims.”

“FSIS, in partnership with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS), will be conducting a sampling project to assess antibiotic residues in cattle destined for the ‘raised without antibiotics’ market,” said the USDA news release. “The results of this project will help inform whether FSIS should require that laboratory testing results be submitted for the ‘raised without antibiotics’ claim or start a new verification sampling program.”

FSIS will also be issuing a revised industry guideline to recommend that companies strengthen the documentation they submit to the agency to substantiate animal-raising claims. The agency plans to strongly encourage use of third-party certification to verify these claims.

Together these actions will be used to guide potential rulemaking on animal-raising claims. USDA looks forward to continued engagement with stakeholders as it works to ensure these claims meet consumer expectations.