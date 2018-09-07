USDA Cooperative Extension works with HHS on opioid projects

The Agriculture Department announced Thursday that a group of Cooperative Extension partners can apply to the Health and Human Services Department for more than $8 million in grants for projects to combat opiod abuse.

"With the impact opioid misuse is having on rural America, we cannot build strong, prosperous communities without addressing this crisis," said Assistant to Secretary Sonny Perdue for Rural Development Anne Hazlett.

"USDA is committed to working hand-in-hand with rural leaders and fellow mission-driven organizations — including other members of the federal family — to be a strong partner in this battle," Hazlett said.

HHS's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is is offering the grants through the Rural Opioid Technical Assistance (ROTA) to be used to develop and implement "robust collaborations" Cooperative Extension Service (CES) "to improve the health and vitality of rural communities across the nation" USDA said in a news release.

SAMHSA is accepting applications for fiscal year 2018. Eligible applicants are existing NIFA Cooperative Extension grantees that focus on opioid issues affecting rural communities.

There is $8.25 million in available funding for the ROTA program. Proposed projects cannot exceed $550,000 in total costs (direct and indirect). The application deadline is Sept. 20.

Recommended Stories For You

–The Hagstrom Report