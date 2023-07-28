USDA Designates 10 South Dakota Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Impacted Area: South Dakota
Triggering Disaster: Drought
Application Deadline: Feb. 26, 2024
Primary Counties Eligible: Aurora, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Douglas, Jerauld, Brule, Gregory and Yankton
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
South Dakota: Beadle, Davison, Lyman, Tripp, Buffalo, Hand, McCook, Turner, Clay, Hanson and Sanborn
Nebraska: Boyd, Cedar, Keya Paha and Knox
Triggering Disaster 2: Drought
Application Deadline: Dec. 14, 2023
Primary Counties Eligible: Union
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
South Dakota: Clay and Lincoln
Iowa: Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury
Nebraska: Dakota and Dixon
–USDA