USDA Designates 10 South Dakota Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Impacted Area: South Dakota

Triggering Disaster: Drought

Application Deadline: Feb. 26, 2024

Primary Counties Eligible: Aurora, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Douglas, Jerauld, Brule, Gregory and Yankton

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

South Dakota: Beadle, Davison, Lyman, Tripp, Buffalo, Hand, McCook, Turner, Clay, Hanson and Sanborn

Nebraska: Boyd, Cedar, Keya Paha and Knox 

Triggering Disaster 2: Drought

Application Deadline: Dec. 14, 2023

Primary Counties Eligible: Union

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

South Dakota: Clay and Lincoln

Iowa: Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury

Nebraska: Dakota and Dixon

–USDA

News
