USDA distributes more than $235 million in disaster aid

The Agriculture Department is issuing more than $235 million in natural disaster aid payments, according to a USDA news release this week. The $235 million includes $143 million in crop insurance indemnities for Florida producers impacted by Hurricane Milton and about $92 million for livestock producers, nationwide, who faced increased supplemental feed costs as a result of forage losses due to 2022 qualifying drought and wildfire. The payments for Milton-impacted Florida producers are for those who have federal crop insurance coverage through the Hurricane Insurance Protection-Wind Index (HIP-WI) endorsement and the Tropical Storm (TS) option.

These crop insurance payments are part of USDA’s broader support to help producers after Hurricane Milton. The payments for livestock producers are through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) 2022, and are a second round of payments to producers using remaining funds in the program.

“Florida farmers, livestock producers and forest landowners have been hit hard by hurricanes this year, and we’re continuing our efforts to help producers recover following hurricanes like Milton,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“We’ve used a number of flexibilities following hurricanes Debby and Helene, and we’re extending those to producers impacted by Hurricane Milton and future named storms. Additionally, today’s payments for America’s livestock producers serve as another example of how we’re leveraging every available resource to help as many people as possible on the road to recovery.”

Producers with federal crop insurance coverage through the Hurricane Insurance Protection-Wind Index endorsement and the Tropical Storm option will see payments from their approved insurance providers in the next 30 days.

Producers do not need to file a claim to receive an indemnity payment under HIP-WI. If a county is triggered, the insurance provider will issue an indemnity payment. Triggered counties were identified by USDA’s Risk Management Agency in Product Management Bulletin 24-069, and will also be available in the county’s actuarial documents. Eligible producers will receive a HIP-WI indemnity payment in addition to any applicable indemnity payments due to them through their underlying crop insurance policy. Producers with crop insurance coverage beyond HIP-WI will see indemnity payments in the coming weeks, USDA said.

–The Hagstrom Report