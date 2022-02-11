USDA, DOJ Launch Hotline to Report Anticompetitive Practices

(FEBRUARY 4, 2022) – On Thursday, the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Justice (DOJ) launched an online portal to give farmers and ranchers a place to anonymously report unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sectors. This follows the release of the White House’s Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain, which called for increased cooperation and communication between the agencies to uncover anticompetitive business practices.

The portal can be found at http://www.farmerfairness.gov . More information regarding privacy and confidentiality policies for reportees can be found at that link.

United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) President Brooke Miller issued the following statement:

“USCA is pleased to see the swift implementation of this hotline, which guarantees confidentiality for those reporting harmful business practices. These are sensitive matters, and deserve to be treated with extraordinary care.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the White House’s persistence in untangling the decades of increased consolidation and unchecked market power in the U.S. meat industry. Today’s announcement is one more step towards bringing increased transparency and true price discovery to the cattle marketplace. USCA looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress to implement the remaining portions of the Action Plan.”

–USCA