USDA employees won’t get back pay until November 19

Agriculture Department employees won’t get back pay for the shutdown period until next Wednesday, November 19, later than some other federal agencies, Semafor reported today.But when USDA employees get paid, they will get all their back pay, Semafor added, basing its reporting on a government document. Government Executive reported the same payment schedule today.Government Executive also cited an Office of Personnel Management memo that noted “the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2026 requires any agencies that issued Reduction in Force (RIF) notices between October 1, 2025 and November 12, 2025 to issue notices to rescind the RIF notices within 5 days.”

–The Hagstrom Report