USDA establishes youth website

The Agriculture Department celebrated National Agriculture Day by launching a new Youth and Agriculture website to connect young people and youth-serving organizations with USDA resources "that engage, empower, and educate the next generation of agricultural leaders."

"The future of agriculture in America depends on the investment and involvement of America's young people," said Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky.

"Connecting with America's youth on National Ag Day is a tremendous opportunity to show that careers in farming, the agricultural sciences, and veterinary medicine are rewarding, essential, and profitable."

–The Hagstom Report