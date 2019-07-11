USDA extends deadline for crop reporting in some states

The Agriculture Department today extended the deadline for reporting spring-seeded crops impacted by flooding and heavy moisture in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin until July 22.

Filing a timely crop acreage report with the county Farm Service Agency office is important for maintaining eligibility for USDA conservation, disaster assistance, safety net, crop insurance and farm loan programs. A crop acreage report documents all crops and their intended uses and is an important part of record-keeping for farms and ranches.

Producers not in the selected states must file reports or be added to a county register by the original July 15 deadline.

“These are challenging times for farmers, and we are here to help,” said Agriculture Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey. “This deadline extension is part of our broader effort to increase program flexibility and reduce overall regulatory burden for producers who are having to make some tough choices for their operations.”

“While producers in many parts of the country are experiencing a challenging spring and early summer, these states are seeing an especially large number of producers delayed in planting and unable to complete their other fieldwork,” Northey said.

Northey encouraged producers filing reports with FSA county offices to set up an appointment before visiting the office. Acreage reports from producers in the affected states who set up appointments before the July 22 deadline are considered timely filed, even if the appointment occurs after the deadline. Likewise, reports from producers in non-affected states who set up appointments before July 15 will be considered timely filed.

–The Hagstrom Report