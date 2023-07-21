USDA Extends Deadline for Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Until August 11

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending the deadline for the new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program (ODMAP) to August 11, 2023. This extension gives organic dairy producers more than two additional weeks to apply for the program. ODMAP helps producers mitigate market volatility, higher input and transportation costs, and unstable feed supply and prices that have created unique hardships in the organic dairy industry. This assistance will help keep organic dairy operations sustainable until markets return to more normal conditions.

